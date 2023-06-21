ENB Financial (OTCMKTS:ENBP) Stock Price Up 1.8%

ENB Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:ENBP – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $14.50. Approximately 150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.25.

ENB Financial Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.16.

Get ENB Financial alerts:

ENB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. ENB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.73%.

About ENB Financial

ENB Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for Ephrata National Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small-to-medium-sized businesses in Pennsylvania, the United States. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ENB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.