Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Receives $87.25 Average PT from Analysts

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.25.

Several analysts recently commented on DAVA shares. TheStreet cut Endava from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Endava from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Endava from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Endava from $104.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Endava from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Get Endava alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endava

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Endava by 562.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 293,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,740,000 after buying an additional 249,499 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Endava by 34.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 12,959 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Endava by 2.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 85,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Endava by 22,000.0% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Endava by 45.8% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 145,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,785,000 after purchasing an additional 45,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Endava Stock Down 2.6 %

Endava Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:DAVA opened at $52.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.96. Endava has a fifty-two week low of $44.62 and a fifty-two week high of $115.86.

(Get Rating

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.