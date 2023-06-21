Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Senior Officer Sells C$98,253.03 in Stock

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Philip Antoni John Pyle sold 12,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.99, for a total transaction of C$98,253.03.

Enerflex stock traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$8.18. 238,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.96, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Enerflex Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$4.99 and a 12 month high of C$10.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.49.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.01). Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of C$825.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$726.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.981774 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Enerflex’s payout ratio is presently -10.87%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EFX. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. ATB Capital upgraded shares of Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$14.21.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

