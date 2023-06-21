Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Trading Up 4.9%

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.91 and last traded at $22.85. Approximately 97,627 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 121,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get Enliven Therapeutics alerts:

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $923.97 million, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELVN. FMR LLC bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,280,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $42,156,000. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $37,917,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $15,563,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $8,787,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enliven Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. Its pipeline of small molecule kinase inhibitors include ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial has been activated to evaluate people with cancers harboring an abnormal HER2 gene.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enliven Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enliven Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.