Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $128.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR stock opened at $99.53 on Wednesday. Entergy has a 1 year low of $94.94 and a 1 year high of $122.46. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.20). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Entergy will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Entergy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,429,000 after buying an additional 11,568 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Entergy by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Entergy by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,074,000 after buying an additional 65,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Entergy by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,717,000 after buying an additional 79,137 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

