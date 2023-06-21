Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Stake Raised by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $453,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Entergy by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 14,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ETR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Entergy in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Entergy from $128.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Entergy from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.08.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $99.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.77. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $94.94 and a 52 week high of $122.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.82%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

