Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,862 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 1.1% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,316,000 after buying an additional 18,786 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $1,437,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Accenture by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ACN stock opened at $317.46 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $327.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.79.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Accenture to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at $11,831,009.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at $11,831,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

