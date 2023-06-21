Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Buys New Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 372 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 168.1% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at BlackRock
In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.
BlackRock Trading Down 1.7 %
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 EPS for the current year.
BlackRock Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 62.03%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $755.92.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
