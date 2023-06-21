Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Buys New Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 372 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 168.1% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Trading Down 1.7 %

BLK opened at $690.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $669.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $690.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20. The firm has a market cap of $103.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 62.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $755.92.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.