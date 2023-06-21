Epiq Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,091 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,091 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avory & Company LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,547 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $552,414.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,176 shares in the company, valued at $6,799,640.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 24,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total value of $5,156,070.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,258,123. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $552,414.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,799,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 698,706 shares of company stock worth $146,092,561 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.97.

Salesforce stock traded down $7.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $209.54. 2,385,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,901,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 568.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $225.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

