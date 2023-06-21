Epiq Partners LLC Has $5.77 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Epiq Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Epiq Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $269.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,061. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.56. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $275.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

