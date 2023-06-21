Epiq Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP)

Epiq Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF makes up 1.7% of Epiq Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Epiq Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF by 173.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 23,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:LOUP traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.32. The stock had a trading volume of 430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,186. The company has a market capitalization of $40.24 million, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.84. Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $25.66 and a 1 year high of $40.48.

Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (LOUP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Loup Frontier Tech index. The fund tracks an index of developed- and emerging-market stocks that are influencing the future of technology. Holdings are selected by fundamental criteria and equally weighted in two tiers.

