Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Adobe Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Adobe in a research report issued on Friday, June 16th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria forecasts that the software company will earn $3.13 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Adobe’s current full-year earnings is $12.32 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Adobe’s FY2023 earnings at $12.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.43 EPS.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS.

Adobe Trading Down 1.9 %

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $506.42.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $485.86 on Monday. Adobe has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $518.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $367.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after buying an additional 3,245,427 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $557,101,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 36,653.2% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 841,648 shares of the software company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 839,358 shares during the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,672 shares of company stock worth $2,471,618. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.