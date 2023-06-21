Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN ESP opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $22.96.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.81 million during the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 9.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESP. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 26.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 10.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

