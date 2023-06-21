Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Position Decreased by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lowered its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 10.9% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,784,000 after purchasing an additional 23,619 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 489,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,812,000 after purchasing an additional 49,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 101,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,555,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ESS shares. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Essex Property Trust from $226.00 to $224.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $246.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.09.

Essex Property Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $234.20 on Wednesday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.03 and a 12-month high of $300.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 122.55%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Featured Stories

