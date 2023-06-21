Ethereum Classic Trading Up 13.3% This Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and $194.07 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $16.61 or 0.00055536 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,902.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.73 or 0.00283371 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00011973 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $144.96 or 0.00484775 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.38 or 0.00449396 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003347 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,579,168 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

