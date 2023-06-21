Ethereum (ETH) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $11.58 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,878.29 or 0.06281455 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $225.77 billion and $11.58 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00042903 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00030033 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00015811 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00013932 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004431 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,200,572 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.