Ethereum Trading 16.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for about $1,920.58 or 0.06334024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $230.85 billion and $11.91 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00043412 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00030506 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00016122 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00014253 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003148 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,198,228 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX.

