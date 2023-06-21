Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Now Covered by B. Riley

Research analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.01. 2,586,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,637,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.60. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $82.39 and a 12 month high of $124.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.27). Expedia Group had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Equities analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $42,346.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at $872,328.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Expedia Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,898,096 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,583,182,000 after purchasing an additional 265,087 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,210,731 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $280,844,000 after buying an additional 29,222 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964,112 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $259,656,000 after acquiring an additional 79,818 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,525,938 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $221,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Expedia Group by 122.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,075,633 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $201,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,355 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Further Reading

