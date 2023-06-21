FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.50-$18.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $18.36. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $241.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $247.45.

FedEx Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $5.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $225.84. 7,114,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,018,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.40. FedEx has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $248.76.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.87 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total value of $30,594,828.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,459,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,700,637.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009 in the last three months. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in FedEx by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after buying an additional 559,607 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $388,787,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284,390 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $297,196,000 after acquiring an additional 54,901 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,275,892 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $295,227,000 after acquiring an additional 80,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 575,943 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $131,597,000 after purchasing an additional 16,674 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

