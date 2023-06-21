Filecoin (FIL) Market Capitalization Tops $1.67 Billion

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 21st. During the last week, Filecoin has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.67 billion and $164.75 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for $3.88 or 0.00012922 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin launched on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,962,492,066 coins and its circulating supply is 431,476,953 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

