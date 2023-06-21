Financial Analysis: Jupiter Wellness (JUPW) vs. Its Rivals

Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Rating) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Toilet preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Jupiter Wellness to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Jupiter Wellness and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jupiter Wellness -206.26% -189.51% -118.18% Jupiter Wellness Competitors -21.23% 9.54% -6.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Jupiter Wellness and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jupiter Wellness 0 0 0 0 N/A Jupiter Wellness Competitors 132 1044 1167 26 2.46

Volatility and Risk

As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies have a potential upside of 71.53%. Given Jupiter Wellness’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jupiter Wellness has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Jupiter Wellness has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jupiter Wellness’ peers have a beta of 33.97, meaning that their average stock price is 3,297% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jupiter Wellness and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Jupiter Wellness $6.60 million -$15.22 million -0.55 Jupiter Wellness Competitors $4.15 billion $295.98 million 37.22

Jupiter Wellness’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Jupiter Wellness. Jupiter Wellness is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.3% of Jupiter Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.9% of Jupiter Wellness shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Jupiter Wellness peers beat Jupiter Wellness on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Jupiter Wellness Company Profile

Jupiter Wellness, Inc., a wellness company, engages in the research and development of over-the-counter products and intellectual property. Its products pipeline includes Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women's sexual wellness; NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen; and JW-110 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis/eczema. The company primarily sell its products through third-party physical retail stores and partners. The company was formerly known as CBD Brands, Inc. Jupiter Wellness, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

