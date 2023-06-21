Financial Analysis: Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TKGBY) vs. Its Peers

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY – Get Rating) is one of 215 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. N/A N/A N/A Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Competitors 33.45% 10.00% 0.84%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. 0 2 1 0 2.33 Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Competitors 964 2808 2911 33 2.30

Earnings and Valuation

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 495.53%. Given Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. N/A N/A 1.84 Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Competitors $2.63 billion $621.75 million 339.02

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.9% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. pays out 10.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 11.6% and pay out 15.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. peers beat Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides various banking products and services. It offers current, savings, time and term deposit, ELMA, structured deposit, and gold accounts; and general purpose, auto, revolving, house, discount, SME project, installment, working capital, foreign currency, mortgage, and other loans, as well as spot TL and foreign currency, letters of guarantee and reference, and overdraft accounts. The company also provides various cards; and auto, liability, health, unemployment, life, house, individual accident, automobile, business premises, fire, freight, engineering, accident, loan, and agriculture insurance products, as well as pension products. In addition, it offers mutual funds, T-bills/government bonds, Eurobonds, repos, equities, dual currency deposit transactions, Turkish derivatives exchange, e-trader, forward transactions, and taxation services; cash management services; and SME specific products, such as support packages, foreign trade financing and legislation, and related services. Further, the company provides leasing, fleet management, factoring, investment and private banking, payment, safety box, and Internet and mobile/SMS banking services. As of May 18, 2022, Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. operates as a subsidiary of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A.

