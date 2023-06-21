Financial Analysis: Wilson Bank (WBHC) vs. Its Competitors

Wilson Bank (OTCMKTS:WBHC – Get Rating) is one of 207 public companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Wilson Bank to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Wilson Bank and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wilson Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Wilson Bank Competitors 952 2761 2826 32 2.29

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 512.41%. Given Wilson Bank’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wilson Bank has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Wilson Bank N/A N/A 13.99 Wilson Bank Competitors $3.16 billion $745.49 million 368.43

This table compares Wilson Bank and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Wilson Bank’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Wilson Bank. Wilson Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.2% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.1% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Wilson Bank and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wilson Bank N/A N/A N/A Wilson Bank Competitors 35.76% 9.38% 0.76%

Summary

Wilson Bank peers beat Wilson Bank on 8 of the 8 factors compared.

About Wilson Bank

Wilson Bank Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Wilson Bank and Trust that provides a range of banking services to individuals, professionals, and small businesses in Tennessee. It offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; home, home equity, home mortgage, land, construction, bridge, vehicle, personal, and business loans; credit and debit cards; and custodial and trust services. The company also provides asset allocation and management; portfolio management; and estate, financial, retirement, education, and business planning services, as well as stocks, bonds, and mutual funds. In addition, it offers personal and business insurance products; e-statement, mobile deposit, sweep, and payroll services; and online, mobile, and telephone banking services. Wilson Bank Holding Company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lebanon, Tennessee.

