Financial Comparison: UTG (UTGN) and Its Peers

UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Get Rating) is one of 41 public companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare UTG to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for UTG and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UTG 0 0 0 0 N/A UTG Competitors 282 1800 1732 69 2.41

As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 265.79%. Given UTG’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe UTG has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

UTG has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UTG’s rivals have a beta of 0.86, meaning that their average stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

47.6% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 70.6% of UTG shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares UTG and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UTG 49.14% 12.34% 4.28% UTG Competitors 8.59% 6.96% 0.87%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UTG and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio UTG $69.71 million $34.26 million 6.73 UTG Competitors $21.41 billion $1.34 billion 61.76

UTG’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than UTG. UTG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

UTG rivals beat UTG on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About UTG

UTG, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities. In addition, it offers reinsurance products. UTG, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Stanford, Kentucky.

