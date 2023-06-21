Financial Contrast: iPower (NYSE:IPW) versus GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG)

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) and GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares iPower and GrowGeneration’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iPower -11.81% -26.64% -10.53% GrowGeneration -65.04% -16.49% -12.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for iPower and GrowGeneration, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iPower 0 0 0 0 N/A GrowGeneration 0 2 1 0 2.33

Institutional & Insider Ownership

iPower currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 115.83%. GrowGeneration has a consensus price target of $4.26, indicating a potential upside of 27.62%. Given iPower’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe iPower is more favorable than GrowGeneration.

2.9% of iPower shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.9% of GrowGeneration shares are held by institutional investors. 27.2% of iPower shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of GrowGeneration shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares iPower and GrowGeneration’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iPower $79.42 million 0.46 $1.52 million ($0.35) -3.97 GrowGeneration $278.17 million 0.73 -$163.75 million ($2.71) -1.23

iPower has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GrowGeneration. iPower is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GrowGeneration, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

iPower has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GrowGeneration has a beta of 3.1, suggesting that its stock price is 210% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GrowGeneration beats iPower on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iPower

iPower Inc. operates as an online retailer and supplier of hydroponics equipment and accessories for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. It offers advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening; general gardening products, including environmental sensors and controls; and home products, which comprise commercial fans, floor and wall fans, storage and shelving units, and chairs. iPower Inc. sells its products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brand names through Zenhydro.com and various third-party online platforms. The company was formerly known as BZRTH Inc. and changed its name to iPower Inc. in September 2020. iPower Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Duarte, California.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the operation of specialty retail hydroponic and organic garden centers. The firm is also involved in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, lighting, benching, and racking environmental control systems and other products for both indoor and outdoor hydroponic and organic gardening. It operates through the following segments: Retail, E-Commerce, and Distribution and Other. The Retail segment includes operating a chain of retail garden centers. The E-Commerce segment focuses on capturing the home, craft, and commercial grower online. The Distribution and Other segment is involved in distributing proprietary brands to wholesale accounts. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael S. Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

