First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

First Guaranty Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years. First Guaranty Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 46.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Guaranty Bancshares to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.7%.

First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance

First Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.72 million, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. First Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $27.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Guaranty Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FGBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $25.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.91 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 15.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FGBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on First Guaranty Bancshares from $26.50 to $18.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered First Guaranty Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Guaranty Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 377.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 12.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

Featured Stories

