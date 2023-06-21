First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Grows Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WM. LWM Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.64.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.52. 265,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,693,600. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.59 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

