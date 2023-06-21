First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $7.30 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises 2.2% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after buying an additional 27,985 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Deere & Company Price Performance

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total value of $10,658,953.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $21,794,512.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total value of $10,658,953.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,794,512.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DE stock traded up $8.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $416.30. The stock had a trading volume of 592,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $377.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $403.23.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.91 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

