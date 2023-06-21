First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Sells 1,630 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services cut its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 59.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,111 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,454. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.11. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $242.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNP. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Articles

