First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Trims Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services reduced its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,910 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666,145 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $547,079,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,232,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,380,233,000 after buying an additional 4,926,365 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 135,763.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584,740 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,847,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $489,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FI stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.49. 355,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,709,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $75.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.38. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.80 and a 1 year high of $122.39.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,772,871.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,625. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Stephens increased their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.16.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

