First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 76,014 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 135% from the previous session’s volume of 32,331 shares.The stock last traded at $158.71 and had previously closed at $159.09.

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 980.0% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 785.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund

The First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (FBT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Biotechnology index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US biotechnology stocks. FBT was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

