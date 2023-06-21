FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.
Several research analysts have recently commented on FE shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th.
FirstEnergy Stock Up 0.6 %
NYSE FE opened at $39.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.18. The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.34, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.44. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $35.60 and a 1-year high of $43.31.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,698,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $826,146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820,540 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,050 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,608,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,818 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,806,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,735,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.
FirstEnergy Company Profile
FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FirstEnergy (FE)
- Insider Trading Activity (Form 4 Filings): What is Form 4?
- Innovative Eyewear Stock Surges on Reebok Smart Eyewear Deal
- Is ESG Investing Dead? Fund Outflows Signal Tough Times
- e.l.f. Beauty on a Shelf: Consolidating for the Next Leg Up?
- The Most Upgraded Stocks In Q2
Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.