FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FE shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE FE opened at $39.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.18. The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.34, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.44. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $35.60 and a 1-year high of $43.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,698,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $826,146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820,540 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,050 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,608,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,818 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,806,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,735,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

