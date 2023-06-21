Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $4.05 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,778,800,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,854.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,659,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,642,000 after purchasing an additional 11,062,636 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 406,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,900,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,136,000 after buying an additional 3,900,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,514,000 after buying an additional 2,460,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $147,994,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,087,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,625,962. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.89. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.26 and a 52-week high of $77.43.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1952 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.