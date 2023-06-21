Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,035 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $5,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PULS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 972.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,104,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348,478 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,120,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,621,000 after buying an additional 1,201,006 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,884,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,642,000 after buying an additional 863,132 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,621,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,711,000 after buying an additional 1,401,750 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,046,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,479,000 after buying an additional 360,509 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock remained flat at $49.32 on Wednesday. 80,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,501. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.88 and a 1-year high of $49.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.26 and a 200-day moving average of $49.24.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

