Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 1,563 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 255.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,874,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,380,000 after buying an additional 3,502,563 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,031.2% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,057,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,191,000 after buying an additional 1,044,538 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,301,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3,162.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 609,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,845,000 after buying an additional 590,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 858,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,831,000 after buying an additional 483,513 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $107.66. 488,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,697,860. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $118.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

