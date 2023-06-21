Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 5,543 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,543 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,167,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VUG stock traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $277.09. 132,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,089. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $283.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $259.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.03. The company has a market capitalization of $90.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

