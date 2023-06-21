Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PFD)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0575 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:PFD opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average of $11.03. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $13.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 6.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

