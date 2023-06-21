Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 20th

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.88 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This is an increase from Foresight Solar Fund’s previous dividend of $1.78. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Foresight Solar Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FSFL opened at GBX 100.87 ($1.29) on Wednesday. Foresight Solar Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 99.36 ($1.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 125.54 ($1.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 121.68 and a current ratio of 104.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 108.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 112.91. The firm has a market cap of £615.29 million, a P/E ratio of 403.20 and a beta of 0.22.

Get Foresight Solar Fund alerts:

Insider Activity at Foresight Solar Fund

In related news, insider Peter Dicks purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of £111,000 ($142,034.55). 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Foresight Solar Fund Company Profile

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LSE:FSFL) specializes infrastructure investments in new energy and environment with a focus on solar power plants and solar farms. It seeks to invest in the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Solar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Solar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.