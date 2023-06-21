Founders Capital Management Trims Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Founders Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE UPS traded down $2.51 on Wednesday, hitting $174.76. 1,189,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,206,736. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39. The company has a market cap of $150.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.45.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Melius assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.