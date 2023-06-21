Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Buys New Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 26.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the first quarter worth $548,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after buying an additional 457,748 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 271.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 918 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.46.

Northern Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Northern Trust stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.63. The stock had a trading volume of 82,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,731. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $69.54 and a 52 week high of $104.57. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.93.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.02%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

