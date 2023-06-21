Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Cuts Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lessened its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 84.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21,659 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total value of $932,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total value of $932,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total value of $879,981.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,991.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,697 shares of company stock valued at $2,137,850. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

NYSE LH traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $230.82. 27,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.51. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $200.32 and a 12 month high of $263.13.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 26.13%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

