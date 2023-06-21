Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Lowers Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lessened its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.38.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.78. The stock had a trading volume of 267,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,573. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.46 and its 200-day moving average is $97.74. The company has a market cap of $69.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $113.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.69%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

