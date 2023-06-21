FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Purchased by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,522 shares during the quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

FSK traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.80. 353,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,116. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.25 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $22.57.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.57 million. Analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,066.67%.

Insider Transactions at FS KKR Capital

In other news, Director Barbara Adams purchased 3,572 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $68,153.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,663.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

Featured Stories

