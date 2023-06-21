FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC owned 0.05% of FS KKR Capital worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 50,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 27,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 0.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 205,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. 33.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital Stock Down 1.2 %

FSK stock opened at $18.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.67 and a beta of 1.40. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $22.57.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $456.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.57 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.56%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,066.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barbara Adams purchased 3,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $68,153.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at $312,663.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

About FS KKR Capital

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.