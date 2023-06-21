G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Short Interest Update

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the May 15th total of 3,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 886,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.
G1 Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.11. G1 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49.
G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $12.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.54 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 219.66% and a negative return on equity of 222.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 8,684 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $596,000. 37.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
G1 Therapeutics Company Profile
G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.
