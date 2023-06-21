Gala Trading 26.7% Higher Over Last Week (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 21st. Gala has a total market cap of $661.65 million and $73.44 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gala has traded up 26.7% against the dollar. One Gala token can now be purchased for $0.0273 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gala alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Gala

Gala’s launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 24,044,074,236 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,269,679,226 tokens. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. Gala’s official website is gala.com. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games.

Gala Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.