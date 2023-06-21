Galxe (GAL) Market Capitalization Tops $100.75 Million

Galxe (GAL) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. In the last seven days, Galxe has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar. One Galxe token can now be purchased for about $1.35 or 0.00004490 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Galxe has a total market cap of $100.75 million and approximately $18.15 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Galxe alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Galxe

Galxe’s genesis date was May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,682,666 tokens. The official website for Galxe is galxe.com. Galxe’s official message board is blog.galxe.com. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Galxe

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a decentralized credential data network aiming to create an open and collaborative ecosystem. The Galxe ecosystem uses the GAL token as a governance token, payment token, and incentive mechanism. The GAL token is used for voting and governance in the Galxe DAO, to pay for application module fees, to pay for Galxe Oracle Engine and Galxe Credential API, and to curate digital credentials. The bonding curve system is used to signal a credential data set’s value, and curators can purchase stakes of a credential data set using GAL tokens, which will result in a revenue stream that will be split between credential stake holders pro-rata.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galxe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Galxe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Galxe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Galxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Galxe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.