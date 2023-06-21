Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.91 and last traded at $1.94. Approximately 1,163,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 3,245,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Gamida Cell from $5.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Gamida Cell from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Gamida Cell from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Gamida Cell Stock Down 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average of $1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31. The firm has a market cap of $204.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gamida Cell ( NASDAQ:GMDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts predict that Gamida Cell Ltd. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMDA. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,800,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter worth $1,378,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Gamida Cell by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,128,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,282,000 after purchasing an additional 764,985 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 1,786.2% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 471,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 446,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the second quarter worth about $312,000. 56.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

Further Reading

