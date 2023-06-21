GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) CEO Katherine Stueland Sells 7,965 Shares

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Rating) CEO Katherine Stueland sold 7,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $50,737.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,317.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Katherine Stueland also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 12th, Katherine Stueland sold 2,674 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total transaction of $17,354.26.
- On Tuesday, May 16th, Katherine Stueland sold 8,685 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $56,452.50.
GeneDx Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:WGS traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.16. The stock had a trading volume of 236,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,405. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $81.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.29.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeneDx
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the second quarter worth $28,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in GeneDx by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 107,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28,754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in GeneDx by 250.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81,007 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GeneDx in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.
About GeneDx
GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.
Further Reading
- Get a free research report on GeneDx from StockNews.com
- Smartsheet Investors’ Hasty Exit Can Be Your Gain
- Agilent Technologies Stock: Ready to Rise off the Floor
- Oilfield Services Growing Faster Than Wider Energy Sector
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To The Buy Zone As Industry Normalizes
- Five stocks we like better than GeneDx
Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.