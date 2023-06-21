GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) CEO Katherine Stueland Sells 7,965 Shares

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Rating) CEO Katherine Stueland sold 7,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $50,737.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,317.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Katherine Stueland also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GeneDx alerts:

On Monday, June 12th, Katherine Stueland sold 2,674 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total transaction of $17,354.26.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Katherine Stueland sold 8,685 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $56,452.50.

GeneDx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WGS traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.16. The stock had a trading volume of 236,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,405. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $81.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeneDx

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by ($1.17). GeneDx had a negative return on equity of 115.70% and a negative net margin of 238.09%. The business had revenue of $43.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the second quarter worth $28,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in GeneDx by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 107,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28,754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in GeneDx by 250.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81,007 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GeneDx in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

About GeneDx

(Get Rating)

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.