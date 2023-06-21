Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) Sets New 52-Week High at $40.00

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $37.96, with a volume of 12376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.79.

Genelux Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genelux

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNLX. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Genelux during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genelux during the first quarter valued at $1,046,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Genelux during the first quarter valued at $402,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genelux during the first quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Genelux during the first quarter valued at $84,000. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genelux Company Profile

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer.

